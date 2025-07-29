Steelers News: Ravens Star Carted Off Field With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some very big AFC North news as they began their second week of training camp. According to reports out of Baltimore Ravens training camp, tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a lower-beg injury and had to be carted off the field because of it.
Likely is entering a contract year with the Ravens and set to become one of their biggest weapons in the passing game after a breakout season last year. At 25 years old, Likely is entering his fourth season after catching 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns last year.
It's unknown how serious Likely's injury is. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Likely will get an MRI and could miss multiple weeks. Harbaugh believes the tight end rolled his ankle.
Likely and Mark Andrews were set to begin what many thought would be their biggest season together since Likely was drafted. With Andrews entering a massive year after dropping a pass to end the team's playoff run last season, Baltimore's offense had plenty to prove, and a lot of it came down to the tight end duo.
Now, questions will continue to follow the group. And depending on how serious the injury is, it could derail their entire game plan for the 2025 season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!