Steelers Not Negotiating With OL James Daniels
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made it clear that one of their starters will not be getting a contract extension before the season begins.
Starting right guard, James Daniels, will not be getting a new deal in 2024. There were some who hoped the two sides could hammer out an extension this offseason, but that is not the case. Daniels spoke with Steelers Now about the team's decision and informed him.
“I was told nothing’s going to happen, so I don’t have to worry about that," Daniels told Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders. Instead, he can focus on "just approaching the play, and just go from there."
The decision can be taken two ways. Either the Steelers are sure they don't need Daniels after 2024. This could be possible. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is still locked up. Spencer Anderson is as well. And the team used a fourth round draft pick on Mason McCormick this past draft.
The other, perhaps more rational take, is that the Steelers want to wait and see how the year plays out. This seems to be the path they are taking with a variety of expiring contracts. Notable veterans Cam Heyward, Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields all are on the last seasons of their current deals with no extensions in sight.
This could change over the next few months, but the decision to push negotiations of expiring contracts until after the season is at least in line with the way the Steelers are operating this offseason. Whatever the Steelers management is planning, this doesn't rule out Daniels from returning after this season. It does, however, mean that the Steelers don't view him as the sole anchor to the line as they did prior to the arrival of Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu.
