Steelers Have One Game Circled on Calendar
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson, they did so knowing about his struggles with the Denver Broncos. Just two seasons in Denver was all the organization could handle, cutting ties with their star QB and leaving millions of dead cap space on the table to do so.
That type of move can motivate a player, and Wilson so far looks especially so entering his first training camp with the Steelers. It seems that the disrespect Wilson was afforded has also been noticed by his new teammates. So much so, that the team is circling their week two matchup against the Broncos as a must-win game to avenge Russ.
Calvin Austin III is hoping to play a much larger role in the offense in 2024, and building a rapport with Wilson will be critical. The leadership and team relationship is already there, however. Austin recently spoke to 92.9 ESPN radio, discussing how the past two years have motivated Wilson and the Steelers heading into the new season.
"I think so, I definitely think so," he said. "We play them at their house next year, so that'll be one we have to get for Russ for sure."
There's no doubting that Wilson's release from the Broncos is fueling his relentless approach with the Steelers, but it's even more encouraging to see his teammates rallying around him.
It's evident of Wilson's leadership in the locker room already taking shape. The 13 year veteran is known for being a large presence in any locker room he's in, and the Steelers' offense has flocked to him since his arrival. He even had fellow QB Justin Fields and seven of the team's receivers and tight ends to his house to workout privately.
As the Steelers approach training camp, the spirits and comeradery are high. The team is optimisitic about their offensive potential for the first time in several seasons, and that is largely due to the presence of Wilson. The Broncos better look out in week two of the regular season, because Russ, Calvin Austin III, and the rest of the Steelers are coming to get a win for their quarterback.
