Steelers Open Week 2 With Three Injured Starters
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report leading into their Week 2 matchup on the road with the Denver Broncos.
As expected, quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday afternoon as he continues to work through a calf injury.
He received the same designation for the Steelers' final two practices last week before ultimately being ruled out of the team's Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
Pittsburgh plans on monitoring Wilson's readiness and level of participation as the week continues before making a final declaration on his availability against Denver based on those factors.
On Tuesday, however, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he expects Justin Fields to start in place of Wilson for the second-consecutive game.
"As I sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin will be the starting quarterback," Tomlin said.
Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. did not participate with an ankle injury that Tomlin said "swelled up on him" after the team's Week 1 contest. He played 69 snaps against Atlanta and did not allow a single pressure.
Starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi popped up on the report as a limited participant with a knee injury after playing 34 snaps against Atlanta.
Darius Rush was limited while he remains in the concussion protocol. The second-year cornerback played seven special teams snaps versus the Falcons.
Tomlin stated that there is a "level of anticipation" in terms of Rush progressing through the protocol, and that the team will handle his case on a day-by-day basis.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was also a limited participant after falling under that same category throughout the course of last week with an ankle injury he suffered at the start of camp. Tomlin previously mentioned that he expected an "uptick" in his availability during practice this week.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo, who went down with a pectoral injury on Aug. 28, is set to ramp up in the near future as well despite not practicing on Wednesday. Tomlin voiced that the team will keep a close eye on him and measure his participation, if any, in the coming days.
