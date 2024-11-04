Steelers Get Major Boost in WR Market
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent Week 9 of the season watching, not playing, but the bye worked out in their favor as they return to the facility to prepare for the Washington Commanders - and try to land a wide receiver trade.
The Steelers are all in on landing a wideout before the trade deadline, and while they've explored many options without success, they're determined to make something happen. In weeks past, most things didn't work out in their favor. This week, really only one team didn't help the Steelers' odds, and did so by adding another name to the list of options for Pittsburgh.
With the New York Giants losing, Darius Slayton likely becomes more available. Even with a possible concussion, the Giants asking price had to drop with another loss and Slayton being on the final year of his deal. No team would keep a player who's clearly leaving in a year when they have the opportunity to get something for him. Especially when they're 2-7.
Pittsburgh's friends in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens helped out a little, beating the Denver Broncos in blowout fashion. At 5-4, their season is still alive, but a 41-10 loss is a clear wake up call that their Super Bowl odds aren't very high. So, why not sell Courtland Sutton for the right price to start preparing to bulk your team next season? Bo Nix is going to need help.
And while the Los Angeles Rams may have won, eliminating the chances for Cooper Kupp, they beat the Seattle Seahawks. After losing five of their last six, the Seahawks have to be on the verge of selling house, and at no better time than the trade deadline. '
Kupp might be off the table for Pittsburgh, but who's to say DK Metcalf isn't on it? The Steelers have been shooting for the stars all season and there's no reason to think they'd stop now.
This adds to Mike Williams and Adam Thielen, who the Steelers are already pursuing. Usually, as the deadline comes, price tags drop as teams look to get what they could for their players. Pittsburgh has waited until the very end, and could take this thing down to the 4 P.M. deadline. But their options are much better than they were a week ago.
Leaving the bye week, things are looking up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, it's time to wait, and see who ends up in black and gold for the second half of the season.
