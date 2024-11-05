Steelers Predicted to Land WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the hunt for a wide receiver trade, but have had little luck to this point. With the deadline here, though, they're all in on finding the right match, and are expected to land someone before 4 p.m. ET.
NFL insider Jason La Canfora predicted on 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers will find their wide receiver trade before time runs out. His guesses are Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers or Mike Williams of the New York Jets. Both have been names linked to Pittsburgh in the past.
"I think so," La Canfora said.
"Adam Thielen, I guess it just depends how much you want to add a body," he added when asked who they would acquire. "I know Mike Williams there's some interest in. And that might be the best you can do."
The Steelers will call everyone in efforts to find the right fit, and head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that the team is active on the trade market. While Thielen and Williams are on the list, others such as Darius Slayton of the New York Giants and Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos have been floated around as well.
Pittsburgh has also been rumored to be making a final push for Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf.
After a summer of chasing 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk and then nearing landing Jaguars' Christian Kirk in recent weeks, there's clear indication they've been active on the phone lines with other teams.
Expect something to go down before the deadline. As of who, we'll all find out together. But the expectation has remained the same, and the lack of time left hasn't changed anything - the Steelers want a wideout and will likely get one from another team.
