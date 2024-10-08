Steelers Opponent Could Lose Superstar Before Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to rebound after back-to-back loses in previous weeks. After starting 3-0, both sides of the football have fallen apart for this team, including their offensive identity geared toward running the ball.
With Najee Harris averaging just 3.0 yards per carry against the Dallas Cowboys, and nearly one year per carry against the Indianapolis Colts, the first-round running back is looking for a bounce back game. While no team in the NFL is thankful for injuries, Pittsburgh's ground game may have gotten a boost this week as the Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with big-time injury to their defensive line.
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins left Week 5 with a foot injury and was unable to return. Afterward, there was no update about his injury, but there's a chance he could miss Week 6 against the Steelers because of it.
The 28-year-old signed with the Raiders this offseason after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. This season, he's already recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss and 17 tackles total.
Head coach Antonio Pierce will likely update Wilkins's injury throughout the week, but missing him would be a major loss for the Raiders. As for the Steelers, they'll probably have someone wearing his jersey this week in practice whether he plays or not, as they prepare to face one of the biggest names in the league at his position.
