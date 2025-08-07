Steelers Sign Former Saint Pro Bowl OT
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added an offensive lineman with great experience and a former Pro Bowl honoree.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced at a recent press conference they they signed offensive tackle Andrus Peat, who will bring a veteran presence to the team.
Peat starred at Stanford, earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2013 and then First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2014.
The New Orleans Saints took Peat with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and he signed with them for a four-year, $11.39 million deal.
Peat had great success with the Saints, starting 102 of 111 games over nine seasons from 2015-23, mostly after left guard. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2018-20, starting all 36 games he played over those three seasons.
He signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the Saints on March 23, 2020, but lost his starting position in 2023.
Peat signed with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2024 season, playing in 15 games and starting one contest, a 26-23 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
The Steelers have two young offensive tackles in Troy Fautanu, who the Steelers took with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington, and Broderick Jones, who the Steelers took with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
Pittsburgh also has other offensive tackles in Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook and Gareth Warren on the roster during training camp.
The Steelers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game on Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.
They'll also host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.
The Steelers begin their 2025 season against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 7, where Peat will hope he's still with the team and making meaningful contributions.
