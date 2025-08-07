Jaguars Make Travis Hunter Decision Against Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a good look at Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, on both sides of the ball when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener at EverBank Stadium on Saturday night.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Jaguars first-year head coach Liam Coen revealed that Hunter will play both wide receiver and cornerback vs. Pittsburgh as he suits up in a Jacksonville uniform for the first time in front of the home crowd.
Coen also noted that "everybody" is going to play for the Jaguars as the team looks to get its feet wet amidst a new chapter for the organization following a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them finish with a 4-13 record.
The Steelers' plans for Saturday will come further into focus during head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference later today, and it's currently unknown how they'll deploy their starters, if at all, in the contest.
At the very least, rookie quarterback Will Howard will not participate after breaking a bone in his right hand, which will keep him out for the entire preseason despite not needing surgery.
Hunter, who has been described as a generational talent in some NFL circles, should provide a nice test right off the bat for the Steelers. Two-way players are almost unheard of, but the 22-year-old is going to give it his best shot for a Jaguars team that could certainly use a jolt.
After beginning his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022 under head coach Deion Sanders, Hunter transferred to Colorado alongside him ahead of the 2023 campaign.
After earning a first-team All-Pac-12 nod in his first year with the Buffaloes, Hunter took home just about every award available in 2024. He played a combined 1,552 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, while finishing with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 catches while also logging four interceptions and 36 tackles.
As a result, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, AP College Football Player of the Year Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Fred Biletnikoff Award.
There's plenty of excitement surrounding his arrival to the NFL, and the Steelers will get the first crack at him.
