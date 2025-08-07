Former Steelers LB Still Hurt By Team's Decision
Three years after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, linebacker Robert Spillane is still a bit irked by how the situation played out.
While appearing on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, which is hosted by Spillane's former Tennessee Titans teammates Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, the 29-year-old revealed that Pittsburgh told him to test the market in 2022 before opting not to retain him by refusing to match the Las Vegas Raiders' offer.
“Before I went into free agency, [the Steelers] told me, ‘Go out, test the market, see what you get. We’re gonna offer whatever they give you. We want to make you a Steeler. We love you,’” Spillane said. “I call them, ‘I got an offer from the Raiders. I want to come back. What’s the deal?’ They were like, ‘Good luck, have fun.’”
Spillane signed with the Steelers in February 2019 after he was let go by the Titans in October 2018. He quickly became a mainstay on both defense and special teams for Pittsburgh, logging a combined 2,000 snaps from 2019 to 2022 for the team while posting 191 tackles, three sacks and eight passes defended.
Instead of bringing back Spillane, whose contract with Las Vegas was worth $7 million over two years, the Steelers signed Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb to fill the void at inside linebacker.
Spillane became an absolute force for the Raiders, putting up 306 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks and five interceptions while starting all 34 games for the team between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Upon hitting the open market this offseason, Spillane inked a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $33 million.
Regardless, Spillane revealed that the Steelers' decision not to keep him still stings.
“They didn’t [want me back],” Spillane said. “It hurts to say that. It hurts to feel like that, because you felt like you made all these great connections. You felt like you put your heart on the line. You felt like you did everything to be a good team player. But at the end of the day, this is a business. They don’t always want you back.”
