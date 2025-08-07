Packers Sign Former Steelers OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of training camp, which also means plenty of roster turnover. And one of their most-recently released players has found a new home with an NFC contender.
Lecitus Smith, who landed with the Steelers this offseason after being released by the New England Patriots, is now headed to the Green Bay Packers, the team announced. The 27-year-old interior offensive lineman is looking to land with the Super Bowl contender as teams begin the preseason, re-joining one of the six NFL teams he's spent time with.
Smith was a sixth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft, spending his rookie season with the team. From there, he spent time with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Packers and Patriots in 2024 and then joined the Steelers in 2025.
He's played in 18 career games with three starts, 10 of which came with the Cardinals as a rookie and eight with the Patriots last season.
With Pittsburgh, Smith didn't have much of a chance at the roster as Ryan McCollum and Spencer Anderson appear to be the best bets for the interior backup roles.
The Steelers have a number of linemen fighting for roster spots, but no competition seems to hold more weight than backup offensive tackle. Calvin Anderson signed a two-year deal in the offseason after spending time with the team last year. The deal seemed to be an indicator that he would be the No. 2 behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, but two things changed that.
Jones went down with a groin injury early in training camp, which forced Anderson to take over as the starter. He didn't last an entire practice before being replaced by Dylan Cook. At the time, it appeared the Steelers would hold a competition between the two as they decided their swing tackle. But slowly and surely, Cook took over.
Then, Anderson suffered a soft tissue injury himself. It's unknown how long he'll be out of the lineup for, but he has not participated in practice in over a week, and head coach Mike Tomlin made it known the injury might be more serious.
In the meantime, Cook has looked good as the team's backup who is spending plenty of time with the first-team in Jones' recovery. And the longer he showcases himself, the more likely it is that he ends up as the swing tackle.
