Report: Steelers, Cowboys Trade Talks End
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly had a number of suitors for wide receiver George Pickens as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, though they ultimately held on to him through the NFL Draft.
Perhaps the most prominent team within those discussions were the Dallas Cowboys, as they were mentioned amongst his potential landing spots last week before ESPN's Todd Archer reported that they had conversations with an unnamed AFC North squad about acquiring a veteran at the position, with all signs pointing towards that player being Pickens.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini backed up that notion, reporting on Twitter that the 23-year-old's name was floating around in trade talks and that Dallas considered bringing him in, but it doesn't appear as though Pittsburgh is likely to move him at this point in time.
"George Pickens' name was tossed around in trade discussions this past week," Russini wrote on Twitter. "The Cowboys were one of the teams that discussed bringing in the Steelers' wideout, sources tell me.
"But with the draft in the rearview, expect the trade buzz to cool surrounding Pickens."
An anonymous AFC general manager told FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz last week that the Green Bay Packers were also a possible destination for Pickens, but that opportunity more or less flew out the window once they selected Texas receiver Matthew Golden in the first round.
The Steelers were purportedly looking to net a pick on Day 2 for Pickens after trading their own second-rounder as part of a package for DK Metcalf. It's unclear if or what they were offered, though any proposals would've had to have met a certain threshold, as the team could potentially be awarded a compensatory pick after the third round in the 2026 draft if he were to sign a lucrative deal with another team in free agency next year.
There's been little reporting thus far on the nature of extension talks between Pickens and Pittsburgh, and the fact that Metcalf was handed a new four-year, $132 million deal may complicate the former's long-term future with the organization.
The Steelers look primed to keep the duo together for at least the 2025 campaign, however, during which they could form one of the league's best receiver tandems before the situation comes to a head next offseason.
