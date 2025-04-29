Emotional Will Howard Manifested Steelers Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found their rookie quarterback, but it didn't come until the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After passing on names like Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe, the team found themselves with Will Howard, bringing the Ohio State national champion to Pittsburgh.
Howard, like the rest of the NFL, didn't expect to fall to the sixth-round. The 23-year-old was believed to be a mid-round draft pick, with many having him mocked to the Steelers in the third or fourth rounds. But as names kept sliding, so did his, but the whole time, he was waiting for the Steelers.
One of the cooler things about the NFL Draft is that fans get to see inside the player's experience as they get drafted. With phone cameras all over the place these days, it's easy to grab video of a player's biggest moment, or them waiting for it. And for Howard, video got to show the fanbase how bad he wanted to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.
"Please pick me, Pittsburgh. Please pick me, please!"
That was Howard's reaction to watching the NFL Draft this past week. And it was only a matter of time before the phone rang and his wish came true.
Watch the video here:
The Steelers don't have a plan for Howard, but the Ohio State product is fine with that. The team still believes Aaron Rodgers is going to be their starting quarterback in 2025. But Howard is ready to take on any role, and
"I'm not gonna lie, it's not about when, it's where," Howard said on being drafted by the Steelers. "That's what I kept saying to myself. I had to trust in God and believe that he had a plan for me and the right team was gonna pick me, and I believe 100% that the right team picked me."
The Steelers will head into the summer with uncertainty at the position, but a young talent they hope can grow into something special in the NFL. And Howard is hoping to do the same now that he's with the right team.
