Steelers Next QB Plan: Falcons QB Trade?
The question of who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers looms larger than ever after the 2025 NFL Draft. The organization opted against using a top pick on a new QB and drafted Ohio State product Will Howard in the sixth round. With Howard in the mix, that gives the Steelers a quarterback group consisting of the rookie, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson.
The position is an area of weakness for the Steelers, and many believe they will bring in another veteran before the season begins. Aaron Rodgers remains the top name tied to the organization, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested another experienced QB as an option. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Rapoport discussed the potential fit between the Steelers and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
"If Aaron Rodgers doesn't go to Pittsburgh," he said. "I think that's a possibility for Kirk Cousins."
There hasn't been any reported interest in Cousins from the Steelers over the last few weeks, as their sights remain set on signing Rodgers and developing Will Howard. Still, the Steelers may see him as the ideal game-managing QB to bring to Pittsburgh.
In 14 games with the Falcons last year, he threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He's thrown 10 or more touchdown passes in 11 straight seasons. His career-best stretch came during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded 25+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, including a career-best 35 passing touchdowns in 2020.
Where Cousins will land has been almost as big a story as the Rodgers drama this offseason. The Falcons are moving forward with second-year QB Michael Penix, leaving Cousins on the outside looking in, but making an outrageous amount of money.
If the Steelers do try to acquire Cousins, they could leverage his guaranteed money to reduce what is sent the other way. The Falcons appear eager to get his contract out of Atlanta, and they may be willing to absorb some of the cost in order to facilitate.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!