Steelers Offense Suffers Another Concerning Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Thursday afternoon's practice as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth was a new addition with a calf injury that rendered him limited. He had remained healthy all season up to this point and is Pittsburgh's second-leading receiver behind George Pickens, so losing him for any period of time would represent a huge loss as the team looks to get back on track.
Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) was a full participant for a second-consecutive day, which is yet another promising development for the veteran as he is likely to be active for the first time this season on Sunday.
Justin Fields will remain the starter against Las Vegas, though with an ongoing two-game losing streak, Wilson could quickly enter the picture if the offense stumbles against the Raiders.
Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck), edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring) and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) all did not participate for a second-straight practice, which didn't come as a surprise considering head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that all three players would be out for the entirety of the week.
Tomlin stated that edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) would also be sidelined this week, though he returned as a limited participant on Thursday for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) were categorized as "doubtful" to play in Las Vegas by Tomlin, though both practiced in a limited capacity after holding that same label on Wednesday.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) is unlikely to suit up this week after injuring himself in pre-game warmups versus the Dallas Cowboys. He logged 21 snaps in that contest, though his ankle swelled up afterwards and has limited his availability throughout the early portion of the work week.
