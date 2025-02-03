Steelers LB Roasts Ravens at Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Former Baltimore Raven and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen continues to have a blast trolling his former teammates. This time, the jokes came during the Pro Bowl Games, when Queen was being interviewed by his former teammate, Marlon Humphrey.
Humphrey asked Queen in an interview-style stand-up, "What's the best part of being a Pittsburgh Steeler?"
"Beating ya'll," Queen replied.
Queen has been one of the loudest trash talkers since he arrived in Pittsburgh, which is something fans love to see out of their linebackers. He's had plenty to say to and about his former teammates throughout the season, including trolling Roquan Smith after Baltimore lost in the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills.
It's always fun and games - for the most part - when Queen is going at it with his former teammates. And at the Pro Bowl Games, it's nothing more than friendly competition as players close out the season with each other.
Queen was one of seven Steelers at the Pro Bowl this season, which could have been eight with T.J. Watt, who opted out to nurse several injuries. Russell Wilson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Isaac Seumalo, Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew joined him.
