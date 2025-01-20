Steelers Star Roasts Ravens After Playoff Loss
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen had his tweet ready for when the Baltimore Ravens' season came to an end. As the clock hit zero and the Ravens became the last AFC North team eliminated from the postseason, falling to the Buffalo Bills 21-19, Queen shared a quick jab and a funny troll toward his former team.
"Aww yeah Ro I saved the jet for ya," Queen tweeted.
The troll comes after Roquan Smith, aka Ro, saying after the Ravens beat the Steelers that Queen was headed to Cabo.
""I think I remember my guy 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] saying ... I think the last time we played them, it was a hat and T-shirt [game], but I guess he's got the T-shirt he has on," Smith said. "He'll be in Cabo or somewhere, but he's still my guy – much love."
Well, the Steelers didn't get any revenge, but Queen's former teammates aren't headed any further, joining Pittsburgh at home for the remainder of the postseason.
Queen and Smith should be expected to continue sharing jabs. The two were very close in Baltimore, and look like friends just poking fun. But they also belong to two different sides of the rivalry, which means the trash talk never ends. Something that's great for the fans, obviously.
We'll see if Smith has a response once the dust settles. For now, Queen got the last laugh, although he probably would've like a playoff win with it.
