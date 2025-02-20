Steelers Pay Tribute to Penguins Legend Mike Lange
The Pittsburgh Steelers paid respect to renowned Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange, who passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday.
Lange is not legendary just for his accomplishments and preeminence within the broadcasting world, but also for what he meant to city of Pittsburgh, the Penguins organization and the NHL as a whole.
He spent 46 years as the voice of the Penguins, overseeing all five of the team's Stanley Cup victories while calling every second of their climb towards becoming one of the league's most successful franchises.
Lange was also a recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2001 for his "outstanding contributions" in the booth, which resulted in an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
There's any number of iconic calls and sayings that ring through fans' minds when thinking about Lange. Simply put, his impact will forever live on as one of the greatest to ever get behind the mic.
Tributes from all over the sports world have poured in since the news broke, serving as further evidence of the reach Lange had, as well as the respect he garnered.
"Mike Lange was a wordsmith - a magician behind the mic," the Penguins wrote in an official statement. "The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.
"The Hall-of-Famer's voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup Championships, and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers. Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey even more magical with just his voice.
"Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city 'smilin' like a butcher's dog.'"
