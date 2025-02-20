Insider Reveals Latest Steelers, Justin Fields Update
The speculating and reporting on the Pittsburgh Steelers' current dealings at quarterback continue to rage on as the start of free agency inches closer and closer.
On "SportsCenter", ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave credence to the notion that the Steelers are predisposed towards retaining Justin Fields this offseason.
"I know that there is some internal optimism or some sentiment for Justin Fields as an option as their quarterback moving forward," Fowler said. "And that both sides are open to a potential deal."
There had been some pessimism recently regarding Fields' chances of returning to Pittsburgh following a report that owner Art Rooney II prefers Russell Wilson over him, though Fowler's findings contradict that notion.
Fields impressed in his six starts this past season after coming over in a trade from the Chicago Bears last March, though he never got an opportunity to build on that body of work once Wilson returned from a calf injury in Week 7.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old should have no shortage of suitors once teams are legally allowed to begin discussions with him on March 10.
If both Fields and the Steelers are receptive to drawing up a new contract while preferring to join forces once again, however, then perhaps the process won't drag on for too long.
Even so, Fowler stated that Pittsburgh isn't closing itself off from other possibilities and will conduct a thorough search at the position.
"There are even some whispers around the league that maybe they'll look broader at all the quarterbacks that are available that they feel can help them," Fowler said. "Not just Fields or Wilson."
As one of the top signal callers available, Fields could garner a deal that's well above his perceived market value. That shouldn't deter the Steelers from paying up in order to secure him though, especially if they feel he's the long-term answer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!