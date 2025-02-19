Steelers Get Asking Price for Matthew Stafford
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring all options for their quarterback position, including a number of veterans. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and even Daniel Jones have been mentioned as names to watch, and a potential trade for Matthew Stafford has also been floated out there.
When it came to Stafford, the biggest issue was cost. Without knowing what the trade compensation for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback would be, everyone was guessing. Those guesses ranged from first-round picks to late-round picks, with players tossed in there and plenty of random packages that include different variations of both.
Well, now they know. According to NFL insider Jordan Shcultz, the Rams are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for their quarterback. And that's believed to be a starting point.
"Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal," Schultz wrote.
The Steelers would possibly be able to loop in Cooper Kupp for a trade package. The Los Angeles Rams do not wish to trade Stafford unless they have to, but are looking to move on from Kupp this offseason. A move Pittsburgh will likely consider as they plan to add to their wide receiver room.
Stafford just turned 37 years old, but took the Rams to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs this past season and continues to show he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Pittsburgh will likely look at Fields or Wilson as their first options, but if they see an opening for Stafford, they could change course and use their first pick on a veteran QB.
