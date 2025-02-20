Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dies at 71
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some sad news over the last few days, as former running back Mike Collier passed away at the age of 71 in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 16, according to an obituary posted online.
Collier was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 21, 1953, and attended Edmondson-Westlake High School before spending the entirety of his collegiate career at Morgan State.
He was selected in the 14th round of the 1975 NFL Draft by the Steelers with the No. 364 overall pick. Collier ran for the first touchdown of his career in Week 1 that year against the San Diego Chargers before returning two kicks for 45 yards versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and punching the ball into the end zone during a bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.
Collier would record a total of 124 rushing yards and three scores while tacking on 523 yards and a touchdown as a return man through his rookie season, which spanned 14 contests.
Pittsburgh would go on to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X that same year, with Collier putting up 8 yards on the ground and a total of 99 as a returner during its playoff run.
He was placed on injured reserve in 1976 and did not appear in a game for the Steelers before joining the Bills ahead of the 1977 season.
Collier would play in a total of six games for them that year and tally 116 rushing yards. He did not step on the field during the 1978 campaign, though he returned to Buffalo in 1979 and logged 130 yards to go with two scores across 16 contests in what was the last go-around of his career due to injury.
