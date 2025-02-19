All Steelers

Justin Fields Interested in Jets, Steelers New QB Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers may need their plan at quarterback.

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) watches the action during the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a few quarterback scenarios that they're working through. Justin Fields remains their top choice, but there's rumored interest for a new name. Meanwhile, Fields may be exploring his options.

Let's start with Fields. The Steelers would prefer to keep Fields on a "reasonable" deal this season, looking to bring the young former first-round pick back and give him a real opportunity to start. But Fields may be looking at his alternative routes. With plenty of teams needing a quarterback this year, he may have other suitors, and is reportedly intrigued by one option in the AFC West.

If the Steelers were to lose Fields, they could look into a few veterans. Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson remain the names to watch, with some hoping Sam Darnold is on the list, and others pushing for a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Well, what about a different QB. Former first-round pick Daniel Jones have been reported to be on Pittsburgh's mind. The real question, is for what? Are they viewing him as another former first-rounder who could have potential left in his NFL career, or are they hoping to lock up the former New York Giant as a backup.

Maybe to Fields?

There's plenty to dive into and a lot more news on the Steelers' quarterback hunt. A search that seems to take different turns each day.

