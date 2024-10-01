Steelers Place Another Starter on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially lost another offensive starter for the remainder of the season, placing right guard James Daniels on Injured Reserve, the team announced.
Daniels suffered a torn achilles tendon in Week 4's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later reported MRI results confirmed it was a torn achilles.
Daniels is on the final year of his current contract with the Steelers, leaving question to whether or not he has played his final snap for Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old will enter free agency this offseason with 84 starts under his belt.
Without Daniels, the Steelers will turn to fourth-round rookie Mason McCormick and second-year seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson as their starter. Both started at left guard this season, with McCormick starting place of Isaac Seumalo in Week 4 against the Colts.
It's unknown if Seumalo will return to the lineup this week against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran has missed the first four weeks with a pectoral injury that he suffered prior to the regular season.
The Steelers are also reportedly targeting Washington Commanders offensive lineman Max Scharper, likely signing the veteran off of the Commanders' practice squad. The move will require them to keep him on the active roster for a minimum of four weeks.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!