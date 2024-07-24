Steelers Place Three Players on Injury List
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers began training camp, there was an expectation that several players would not be able to participate. Sharing some updates with the media after the first day of camp, coach Mike Tomlin spoke about three players that won't be active to start.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive lineman Dean Lowry are on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List to begin training camp. Joining these two are running back/kick returner Cordarelle Patterson, who was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
"We got two PUP guys," Tomlin said. "Dean Lowry and Cole Holcomb, obviously, with a preexisting injury. And C Patterson will be on the Non-Football Injury List."
Tomlin didn't give a time table for any of these players to return from injury, but the hope is they will return soon. Holcomb is coming off of a knee injury that has kept him out since week nine of the 2023 season.
Without him in the lineup, the Steelers could look at rookie Payton Wilson, along with Patrick Queen, and Elandon Roberts, as their starting rotation.
Patterson should return soon. He has an injured hamstring that occurred during an offseason workout at his house, according to the coach. His presence will be a huge boost for the team's return game and special teams. With him not on the field, expect Jaylen Warren and Calvin Austin to work as returners.
Besides those players, Tomlin was encouraged by the attendance at Saint Vincent College. The first day wasn't filled with too much activity, but the team completed a conditioning test.
"All present and accounting for, in terms of attendance," Coach Tomlin stated.
With the first week of training camp underway, the team will get into padded practice soon and see how some of their rookies and newest players will fit into this Steelers team.
