Steelers Have Plan to Stop Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning the season with a game that is full of storylines.
As the Steelers begin their 2025 campaign, they will have to face the New York Jets to kick everything off. Coming off another loss in the first round of the postseason, the Steelers will look to bounce back for another season.
The first game is special for two big reasons, both of which involving the two team's starting quarterbacks. This past offseason saw the two teams swap quarterbacks via free agency, as Aaron Rodgers left New York to join the Steelers and Justin Fields joined the Jets following a short stint in Pittsburgh.
In fact, if the Jets win the opener, Fields will become the first quarterback to start and win a season opener for one team, then start for another team the following year and beat their previous team to open the season.
With the fact that Fields previously played for the team comes the idea that the Steelers defense should know his mannerisms and be able to game plan for him better, at least in theory. This became a topic of conversation when it came to media availaibility in the days leading up to the game.
Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was asked by the media if they had a specific gameplan for his former teammate. He was a bit dismissive of the question, deciding not to reveal anything ahead of their game that would help the Jets prepare against them.
"I feel like that's something I'm [not going to] disclose," Benton said. "But we'll find out on Sunday."
On the other hand, Fields may be able to have an advantage on reading the Steelers more than the other way around. The Steelers have not experimented with their defensive schemes much in recent years, so Fields is likely quite familiar with the way they will attack him.
The Steelers will certainly be tested by the Jets, despite the belief by many that the Steelers are the far superior team. Whether the Steelers offense holds up is probably a bigger question than their defense, however.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!