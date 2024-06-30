Russell Wilson Toxic? Analyst Clarifies Steelers Criticism
PITTSBURGH -- Mark Schlereth, analyst for Fox Sports, made the news recently for claiming new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was suffering due to "toxic positivity".
The former NFL offensive lineman told his Stinkin' Truth podcast that Wilson was more or less surrounded by "yes-men" and therefore couldn't play to his potential.
"I think when you're delusional, you think you can point the finger at eight million different places that say 'This is why this happened. This is why" Schlereth said. "That toxic positivity and surrounding yourself with people that basically [tell you], 'It's not your fault, man' [...]. I mean, that's not even derogatory. That's just a fact".
Wilson has had a rough stretch of seasons, coming from his worst seasons as a Seahawk to a three year stint with the Denver Broncos. Although Wilson threw for 26 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions, the Broncos decided to cut their losses and let him test free agency.
Now with the Steelers, Wilson will have a chance to turn things around. That being said, Schlereth still believes that it will be an uphill battle.
"I honestly think that Russ has been sold a bill of goods by the people he surrounds himself with, that the teams that he's on have limited him," Schlereth said when clarifying his toxic positivity comments. "I think you need to come to grips-all players need to come to grips with what they're good at and what they're not good at. Probably more importantly what you're not good at".
While his tone has changed quite a bit, Schlereth still puts emphasis on what he believes is holding Wilson back.
The Steelers have undergone a significant amount of changes from players to coaches this offseason. It would come to a surprise to me if Wilson still receives the same level of sycophants and "yes-men" coming into this season. With a fresh start and a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith that will take a lot of pressure of Wilson, he will have a chance to revamp his career as he gets older.
