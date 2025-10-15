Steelers Have Next Chase Claypool?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they want to acquire another receiving weapon for Aaron Rodgers before the NFL trade deadline, and you'd have to imagine that means a bigger name.
Pittsburgh wouldn't be searching for a new WR4 to work with Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek when they already have three of them. Instead, they likely want an option to be there alongside DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. Which marks the end of the belief that Roman Wilson will be part of the offense's gameplan this season.
Roman Wilson Out?
The Steelers have options with Wilson both now and later, but neither seem great. At least not for those who bought his jersey in Pittsburgh.
If the Steelers want another top receiving option this season, which makes sense, then maybe trading Wilson now is on the table. Pittsburgh believes they're a Super Bowl team, and at 4-1, they must act like they're a Super Bowl team. That means they aren't making another Mike Williams trade, but rather a Jaylen Waddle move.
That means someone's got to go. If they didn't trade Wilson in the process, it's not him. It's much easier to sneak Scotty Miller or Ke'Shawn Williams through waivers and onto the practice squad than Wilson.
But in the future, it could mean things are different.
Next Chase Claypool?
Wilson could become the next Chase Claypool. A wide receiver that leaves Pittsburgh well before his rookie contract is up after coming into the team being viewed as a future star. The Steelers wanted Wilson to become something big, but if they're looking for new talent right now, there isn't going to be room long-term.
After the season, the expectation is that Calvin Austin gets a contract extension. Anyone they add in a trade this deadline will come with a longer-term deal. Whether that's a player like Waddle who is already under contract or a player like Jakobi Meyers who is going to likely add a few years to whatever team lands him.
That means Pittsburgh has their trio in Metcalf, Austin and the new addition. They aren't ditching Ben Skowronek with his special teams ability, leaving one space available for a wide receiver. That doesn't bode well for Wilson.
Of all of their options, he may be the only one who they could trade instead of release. That's something all general managers take into account.
And if the Steelers don't have a place on the offense for him, they may be looking at Wilson as a piece they can trade sooner rather than later.
