Steelers Defense Could Get Another Player Back
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are known across the league for their defense. One of the best parts of the Steelers defense in recent years has been their linebacker group, which has often shown both significant star power and significant depth at the position.
This year, players like Cole Holcomb and Nick Herbig have stepped up to provide the Steelers defense with significant help throughout the year, with some saying that Herbig has outplayed his counterpart in future Pro Football Hall Of Famer T.J. Watt.
Now, the Steelers will have the opportunity to elevate another part of their impressive group, as Malik Harrison has returned to practice. Harrison still remains on injured reserve, but with his return to practice, he has the possibility of playing in Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Malik Harrison Could Return
The team has recently designated both Calvin Austin and Miles Killebrew out for the coming game due to injuries, with Killebrew likely to spend much of the remainder of the season off the field with a non-contact injury in their win against the Cleveland Browns. While Harrison is technically on Injured Reserve for the time being, he could be elevated for the game and is listed as questionable. DeShon Elliot is also questionable for personal reasons, opening up another possible spot for Harrison.
He may have a shot at playing over Carson Bruener, the new Steeler who also plays at the interior linebacker position. If Harrison plays, it will be his first action since September 7, when he logged two tackles before suffering an MCL sprain in the Steelers win. He appeared in 15 games for the Ravens in the previous season, starting in seven. In 2024, Harrson logged 54 tackles and two sacks.
Harrison was selected by the Baltimore Ravens at the 98th selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, spending five seasons with the Ravens. He was then signed as a free agent by the Steelers coming into the 2025 season, signing a two year deal worth $10 million.
He will be 27 at the conclusion of the 2025 season, and should be able to extend his career if he is able to stay on the field for an extended period of time this season. With a deep linebacker room, that may become tough, but Harrison has been able to consistently stay on the field throughout his career, and should be able to do so as the season carries on.
