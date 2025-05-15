Insider Gives Aaron Rodgers Timeline for Steelers
Another insider has thrown their hat into the ring when it comes to making predictions for when Aaron Rodgers may sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show", NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided a broad timeframe for when he expects the four-time MVP to officially commit to Pittsburgh and exit the free agent market, where he's resided for over two months at this point.
"Is it the week of minicamp?" Pelissero said. "Is it the day after minicamp? Is it the week before training camp? Is it the day before training camp begins? Somewhere in that bandwidth, I believe. I don't know this for a fact because we're talking about the enigma of the NFL here, but I anticipate Aaron Rodgers is going to end up committing to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's a matter of when, not if."
With both Steelers insider Mark Kaboly and ESPN's Adam Schefter tossing out the team's mandatory veteran minicamp, which begins on June 10, as a hypothetical deadline for a decision, it had appeared that the wait for Rodgers to make up his mind was coming to an end.
With Pelissero opening up the possibility of a resolution not being reached until training camp, however, which is set to commence in late July, the saga may very well persist for several more months.
Rodgers has made his contempt for the offseason program no secret in the past, evidenced by the fact that he skipped out on mandatory minicamp with the New York Jets in favor of a trip to Egypt last year, so perhaps he'll wait as long as possible to finalize an agreement.
The Steelers would certainly prefer to have him in the building and around the rest of the team at the earliest convenience so that he can settle in and get a lay of the land. They don't necessarily hold the leverage in this case though, and with their heels dug in, the organization isn't in a position to pressure Rodgers into a timely decision.
