Steelers Could Make Another Blockbuster WR Trade
After already swinging a pair of blockbuster wide receiver trades this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have another one remaining.
Rumors are currently swirling around New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave, as 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley suggested that the Steelers may be working on a deal for the 24-year-old.
To be clear, there's no concrete reporting tying Olave to the Steelers as of now. He's an interesting potential target for the team, however, considering they could use some additional help at receiver.
As mentioned previously, Pittsburgh pulled off two huge moves at the position over the last few months by first acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, who subsequently signed a four-year extension worth $132 million, before sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
The Steelers' depth on the outside is noticeably thin at the moment, with 33-year-old Robert Woods profiling as perhaps the likeliest starter opposite Metcalf.
Calvin Austin III figures to continue lining up in the slot for a vast majority of his snaps, which would leave an opening for 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson to come in and potentially earn significant playing time with a strong showing this summer while coming off an injury-riddled rookie campaign.
There's a lot of what-ifs within that equation though, which is why adding another bona fide option in the passing game would make a ton of sense for the Steelers.
Olave, a 2022 first-rounder out of Ohio State, recorded 1,000 yards in each of his first two years in the league. 2024 was a different story, however, as he put up 400 yards in just eight games after sustaining multiple concussions, which has become a recurrent concern for him.
He's a premier receiver when healthy, and as the Saints enter a transition period of sorts following the retirement of Derek Carr, it isn't out of the question that they'd look to move on from Olave even after picking up his fifth-year option.
It would be a risky move for Pittsburgh when taking his injury history into account, and the package going back to New Orleans would have to be discounted, but it would be enticing for the Steelers to take that plunge should he officially become available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!