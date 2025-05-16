Steelers Have One Schedule Problem
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II was rather pleased with how the team's schedule for the 2025 campaign shaped out, though he did have one minor grievance.
"I don't have any major complaints with the schedule," Rooney said in an interview with Steelers reporter Missi Matthews. "The only little complaint I have is that a night game on the West Coast is always something I'd prefer to avoid. But it happens, and we'll deal with it."
The game Rooney's referring to is a Week 10 Sunday Night Football showdown against Najee Harris and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadum, which will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST.
Having to travel to the West Coast for a night game means Pittsburgh will technically lose time flying back home, which could impact the team's preparations and recovery time heading into a Week 11 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
The good news for the Steelers is that their next-furthest road contest on the year is in Chicago vs. the Bears in Week 12, and while they'll also have to head to Ireland and take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, their bye week will immediately follow that trip.
Pittsburgh's other three primetime games will come on the road for Thursday Night Football against the Bengals in Week 7, at home on Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, and at home for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
At the very least, Rooney was pleased that the Steelers' night games are well spaced-out this season.
“It is better they’re spread out,” Rooney said. “The night games are spread out. So I think from that point of view, it works okay.”
