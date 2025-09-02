Former Steelers LB Joins Jets Before Week 1
A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has joined the New York Jets just in time for a Week 1 matchup between the two teams at MetLife Stadium this upcoming weekend.
Per the Jets' transactions log, the team signed Mykal Walker to their practice squad on Monday after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals at the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on August 26.
A fourth-round pick out of Fresno State by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft, Walker is now on his seventh different team.
The bulk of his experience thus far has come with Atlanta, though, as he appeared in 49 games and made 20 starts for the team from 2020 to 2022 while logging 187 tackles, three interceptions and a sack over that stretch.
Walker signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in October 2023 and was added to its active roster that November. In total, he played in eight games and made five starts for the team during the regular season before also starting their Wild Card round postseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
The 28-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders and suited up for all 20 of their games between the regular season and playoffs before signing with the Cardinals in March.
With 74 games under his belt, there's a solid chance Walker could be elevated from the Jets' practice squad for Sunday's contest against the Steelers. New York could use some help at linebacker alongside a pair of returning starters in Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, and although Walker has never played for new head coach Aaron Glenn or defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, he's a seasoned veteran who is also a major asset on special teams.
The Jets will likely turn to Walker for some intel on the inner workings of Pittsburgh's defensive scheme since he spent half a season with the team under Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin, which could provide Gang Green with a bit of an advantage heading into the season opener.
Additionally, Walker is plenty familiar with Arthur Smith's offense after the latter served as the Falcons' head coach for the former's final two years with the franchise, meaning the sixth-year linebacker can help the Jets prepare for the Steelers in more ways than one.
Even if Walker doesn't see the field against his former team in Week 1, his impact could still be felt throughout the game as New York looks to upset Pittsburgh.
