Steelers Release Former Super Bowl WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from a veteran wide receiver ahead of Week 1.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers announced that they released Robert Woods from their practice squad.
Pittsburgh initially parted ways with him at final roster cuts last Tuesday before ultimately bringing him back onto its practice squad after he failed to find a 53-man spot elsewhere.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Woods asked for his release from the Steelers despite originally being open to sticking around on their practice squad, and that he only plans on continuing his career if he's on an active roster and in a position to earn playing time.
Though Woods didn't appear to draw significant interest last week before rejoining the Steelers, there's still a number of receiver-needy teams around the league who could eventually look to bring him in. The question, however, is whether or not he'll have to wait for an extended period of time before finding the right opportunity.
Woods was once viewed as a near lock to make Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster given the state of the team's depth at receiver, but he didn't do quite enough throughout the summer to secure his spot.
The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Steelers in late April and became a top option behind the likes of DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.
Once Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in May, Woods' potential role expanded as a ton of snaps and targets opened up within Pittsburgh's offense.
He was listed as a second-stringer on the team's depth chart throughout the entire preseason, placing ahead of Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek, though both of those players went on to make the team while Woods didn't.
Scotty Miller's strong performance during training camp and the preseason also vaulted him over Woods after the former was initially considered a long shot to make the Steelers' 53-man roster, and the latter didn't help his case by hauling in just a single pass for four yards over 69 snaps throughout the team's three-game exhibition slate.
Woods has put together a fantastic career with 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns while also winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season, but he'll now look to join his sixth different team as his time in the league nears its conclusion.
