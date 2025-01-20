Steelers Predicted to Lose QB to AFC Team
PITTSBURGH -- After a tumultuous season at the quarterback position for yet another year, serious decisions loom for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason in regards to who will helm the team next year.
Some people believe they should stick with Russell Wilson, others believe Justin Fields should get the job. There is also a group of people who believe neither quarterback is the answer, and that they should acquire one elsewhere.
Maurice Moton, an NFL writer for Bleacher Report, believes that the Steelers could let Fields walk, leading him to sign with the New York Jets. Moton's strongest argument on the matter would be a reunion between Fields and elite wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who played together in college at Ohio State.
"Given the buzz around wideout Garrett Wilson's discontent, the Jets may try to appease him with a quarterback other than Rodgers." Moton writes. "They could sign Justin Fields to pair him up with his former collegiate teammate. Fields and Wilson played together for two years at Ohio State. Wilson didn't break out for 1,000-plus receiving yards until 2021, but he built a connection with Fields in 2019 and 2020. If Wilson isn't too thrilled about the Jets' current quarterback situation, a familiar face under center could keep him engaged for at least another season."
What Fields could bring to the Jets that they currently lack is rushing upside, as Fields' three seasons with the Bears saw him rush for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns as the primary signal-caller for the Bears.
It is unclear what the right move for the Steelers is at the quarterback position, but giving away a mobile quarterback and risking the opportunity to see him perform quite well there could be a decision the Steelers organization could regret.
