Steelers Projected to Land Veteran CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the ninth-most cap space heading into this offseason, and ESPN projects that they will begin by using it on talent in the secondary.
While the secondary is not the most pressing need for the Steelers, it is a position group where they could definitely improve. They were not complete liabilities like the group was in 2023, but they could improve this offseason.
In an article by Aaron Schatz, he details one free agent he projects each NFL team should sign this offseason. With the franchise tag deadline coming up shortly on March 4, Schatz has listed who he believes each team will sign. For the Steelers, he projects D.J. Reed of the New York Jets will come to Pittsburgh.
"What's the right match for Reed, who is considered by many to be the best veteran corner available?" Schatz wrote. "The Steelers seem to be a great match. They have a glaring need with Donte Jackson likely hitting free agency and rank among the top 10 teams in salary cap space. Pittsburgh was also 12th in using zone and 21st in using man this past season, which would benefit the versatile Reed. He had an off season in 2024, according to my coverage DVOA metric, but he was above average in 2023 and one of the league's best cornerbacks in terms of yards per target in 2022."
Reed would provide a definite upside in the secondary, especially if the Steelers do not retain Jackson. Jackson's production, including five interceptions, was undeniable and the Steelers will likely look to replace that if they do not end up keeping him. Reed's market value according to Spotrac is $14.7 million, but the high price tag might be worth paying if it helps the Steelers in the long run.
