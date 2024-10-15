Steelers Get Promising Injury News On Star Defender
During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the injury status of a long list of players ahead of the team's Week 7 contest against the New York Jets.
Tomlin characterized outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and center Zach Frazier (ankle) as out, meaning they will not practice or suit up on Sunday night versus the Jets.
Herbig left in the third quarter of the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return. He did not participate in practice or play last week, and it will be more of the same for him in the near future.
Frazier suffered his injury during the third quarter of Pittsburgh's bout with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and also did not return to the field. While he won't dress this week, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that he did not sustain any structural damage and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Fourth-year center Ryan McCollum, who played 19 snaps in Frazier's absence, is expected to earn the second start of his career and his first with the Steelers against the Jets.
Tomlin added that the team will watch the participation of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), with all four players expected to register as limited in practice at the beginning of the week.
Highsmith, in particular, appears to nearing a return, as Tomlin stated that he was "really optimistic" about where things stand with his recovery. He has not played since Week 3, though he was returned to practice in a limited capacity late last week.
Patterson, Kazee and Pruitt all did not practice in the lead-up to Pittsburgh's matchup with Las Vegas, though they all seem to stand a chance to work their way back on the field in time for Sunday's primetime showdown against New York.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!