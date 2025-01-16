Former Steelers RB Signs With CFL Team
The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced on Twitter that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison has signed with the team for the 2025 season.
Ollison signed to the Steelers' practice squad in September 2023 after being let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars at final roster cuts. He was elevated for the team's Week 2 and 3 games versus the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, following Anthony McFarland Jr.'s placement on the reserve/injured list.
Ollison logged a total of 11 special teams snaps over that stretch, though he did not record a stat or receive any playing time on offense. He was later released on Dec. 11, 2023.
The 28-year-old spent his college days at the neighboring University of Pittsburgh from 2014 to 2018. While there, he rushed for the seventh-most rushing yards (2,859) and sixth-most touchdowns (29) in program history while earning 2015 ACC Rookie of the Year honors and being named to the All-ACC Second Team on two occasions (2015, 2018).
After declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, Ollison was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 152 overall pick in the fifth round.
He appeared in eight contests as a rookie, scoring four touchdowns and racking up 50 yards on 22 carries. Ollison didn't see an uptick in his usage during his sophomore campaign in 2020 though, as he rushed for three yards on a single attempt over 13 offensive reps.
Atlanta waived Ollison in September 2021 before re-signing him to its practice squad after he went unclaimed. He was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 11 of that year while posting 105 yards and a rushing score over eight games.
The Falcons re-signed Ollison in March 2022, though they waived him at final cuts for a second-consecutive year. The Dallas Cowboys signed him to their practice squad shortly thereafter, and he'd go on to appear in three contests for the team.
