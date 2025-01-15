Insider Predicts Steelers QB Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation entering the offseason has been a major topic of discussion given that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both set to reach free agency.
Head coach Mike Tomlin stated that both players are in consideration to be the team's starter next year, though it certainly feels like the momentum is more so pointing in Fields' direction over Wilson.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac inferred as much during his weekly Steelers chat, stating that he believes Fields will return to the team on a contract that won't break the bank.
"At this point, I believe Justin Fields will be re-signed," Dulac wrote. "But I don't think it'll be anything crazy."
There was a lot of hype surrounding Fields after he led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record at the beginning of the season while Wilson nursed a calf injury, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception to go with 289 yards and five scores on the ground over that span.
He assumed a subsidiary role once Wilson returned in Week 7, however, making sparse appearances within certain packages while also dealing with hamstring and abdominal injuries down the stretch.
Wilson also seemed destined for a new deal with the Steelers after guiding them to a 6-1 record over his first seven starts, though a five-game losing streak to end the campaign as well as a reportedly bumpy relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could spell the end of his time with the organization.
From the outside looking in, Pittsburgh seems willing to run it back with Fields and hand him the keys full-time after being encouraged by the strides he took throughout the year.
The 25-year-old has a ton of potential, which was evident both with the Steelers and the Chicago Bears over the first three seasons of his career, and a reunion with Pittsburgh appears more likely by the day.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!