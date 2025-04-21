Steelers QB Target Drawing Familiar Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have scouted a good chunk of the incoming quarterback class this offseason, but only a few have checked certain boxes during the scouting cycle. One of those passers is Ohio State's Will Howard, who after meeting with the Steelers at the NFL Combine, went to dinner with head coach Mike Tomlin and company the night before his Pro Day.
Now, Howard is headed into the NFL Draft. It's unknown exactly where he's going to land, but many believe it'll be somewhere in the middle of the draft between rounds three and five. His starter upside is a bit of a mystery, but some believe he's got the tools to accomplish a lot in the NFL.
One NFL Draft analyst, however, sees a familiar quarterback in Howard. Fantasy Life’s Thor Nystrom believes Howard has a lot of the same qualities as Pittsburgh's current quarterback, Mason Rudolph. Heading into draft week, that's his player comparison.
"Howard is a solid athlete and a tough runner with goal-line/short-yardage utility," Nystrom said. "Howard might not have any ‘A’ traits outside of size, but the rest of his report card would be filled predominantly with B’s. That, in conjunction with the improvement he showed in the biggest of spots in 2024 give him the looks of a Rounds 3-4 target."
Rudolph is expected to be the Steelers' starter if Aaron Rodgers doesn't signed, and the team has plenty of trust him in to fill that role. But they may not be looking to add another Rudolph to their roster this offseason.
Howard stands 6-foot-4 which is one inch shorter than Rudolph. The Oklahamo State star spent six seasons in Pittsburgh before testing the waters with the Tennessee Titans. He returned this offseason and holds a 8-4-1 record as Pittsburgh's starter.
Howard could be the team's target with the 83rd pick in the NFL Draft, or later. Art Rooney II said this offseason that he wants a quarterback room that is similar in player. Well, you may not get more similar than Rudolph and Howard this season.
