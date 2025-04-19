New QB Option Emerges for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers, but have zero idea when he's going to give them an answer. They remain confident that they're his best option outside of retirement, but with things going on in his personal life, they're not guaranteeing themselves that he ends up in black and gold.
So, they're looking for other options. General manager Omar Khan made it known that the team will most likely have another veteran on the roster if Rodgers does not sign this offseason, and a new name has emerged just before the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell is drawing interest from teams, and they are open to moving the 24-year-old.
"The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN," Fowler reported.
The Seahawks signed Drew Lock to be their backup behind Sam Darnold this season, and could look to move their other young quarterback option. Howell was acquired in a trade with the Washington Commanders last spring, but struggled in his only appearance late in the season.
In his first game for the Seahawks, he completed 5 of 14 pass attempts for 24 yards and an interception.
Howell had some interest from the Steelers during his draft process in 2022, but the team ultimately went with Kenny Pickett. Now, they could have the option to add Howell to a room of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, giving themselves another young option who has plenty of room for growth.
Maybe not the most exciting option, Howell drawing interest from teams around the league could mean Pittsburgh is involved. Khan made it known all options, including a trade, are on the table as they look to fill their room before the summer.
If the Steelers don't believe Rodgers is coming, or are tired of waiting, maybe they call Seattle and try to strike a deal.
