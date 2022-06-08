Skip to main content

Steelers Players React to New Guardian Helmets

Pittsburgh Steelers players agree, they look pretty funny.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has adapted a new helmet pad to help further protect their players. Unfortunately, they look a little funny - and have caught pretty much everyone's attention when the Pittsburgh Steelers released pictures with their players in them. 

The pads are part of a mandate passed by the league's competition committee, which require certain position groups to wear helmet pads during certain parts of the year. 

The goal is for the NFL to reduce concussions across the league. 

"We’re going to adhere to the rules," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "It’s a new rule. It’s for their safety and so we don’t run away from those things, we run to those things. We’re going to make it a non-issue for us about the work that we do."

So, while no one is complaining about safety precautions, let's see what the players have to say. 

"We look like idiots," Pat Freiermuth said, laughing. "But I like it because of my past with concussions. I'll take any extra precaution I can."

After two concussions in 2021, the Steelers tight end has no complaints about the added safety. 

Some players have said the biggest difference is the weight, but for others, it's nothing they notice once playing.

"I don't really notice it until I take it off. Some guys say it's heavy, but for me it's just one there," McFarland said. "I remember the first day we got them, I was like 'these kinda look crazy on our heads.' But once you put them on, you working, you forget them."

And, of course, we had to get the quarterback's thoughts on the new look. 

"It feels a little heavier but I get the whole purpose of it," Kenny Pickett said. "Everyone wants to be safe and be healthy. For [the quarterbacks], we're good. We don't get hit much."

The Steelers will continue to wear the pads throughout training camp while the NFL does more studies on their effectiveness. Casually talking with players throughout the day, they expect them to stick at some point.

