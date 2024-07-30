Steelers Release Former Eagles CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have freed up a spot on their 90-man roster, releasing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Scott came into training camp with a shot at the starting slot cornerback job after Cam Sutton was suspended eight games. He impressed during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, taking a significant chunk of first team reps. So much so, that he was considered the favorite heading into training camp.
After the first week, Scott fell to the wayside as undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop emerged as the top candidate. With Bishop impressing with the first team through the opening week, the Steelers decided they could move on from one of their other options, releasing Scott before the end of July.
This summer was Scott's second stint with the Steelers. He signed to their practice squad last season but ended up on the practice squad injured list early in the year. After recovering, he was released, when he signed with the Eagles for the second time as well.
Scott, 25, was a fourth-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Since then, he's played 39 games, 33 of which were with the Eagles. He's started four games during that span, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.
Without Scott, the Steelers appear to be putting their eggs in the Bishop basket. He'll compete against former Houston Texan Grayland Arnold to replace Sutton for the first half of the regular season.
They won't leave their roster one spot short for long, and the move likely indicates another member joining their team. So far, they've worked out multiple players, including quarterback Ben DiNuci. Fans should expect a corresponding move to be made now that the team is heading into the second week of camp.
