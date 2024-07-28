Steelers Give Timeline on Russell Wilson's Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for their first training camp look at starting quarterback Russell Wilson. The veteran newcomer has not participated outside of individual drills, and has spent most of his time in a ballcap on the sideline, due to a calf injury. But the team is expecting a return soon.
To this point, Wilson's most productive day came on the final day of the first week when he took part in some individual work with the quarterbacks. This came after he ran a mock game situation prior to practice, mimicking throwing motions.
Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Wilson is progressing in his return and is expected to take another step forward when the team returns next week. Tomlin said Wilson will begin working in team drills, working his way back to 100% and being fully involved with the offense.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Wilson will get another MRI on his calf during the team's off day.
Wilson hurt his calf during the team's annual conditioning test to start practice. He told media it happened while pushing a blocking sled and that he would be back on the field if there was pressure to be, but with training camp just starting, the Steelers are taking a slower approach.
Without Wilson on the field, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee have filled the quarterback roll. Fields has worked as the starter, and will get some opportunity in Wilson's absence to prove his starting worth, while Allen is working as the backup and Plumlee is taking extra reps.
The Steelers are expected to put pads on when they return to Saint Vincent College on Tuesday. It would be a lively day for Wilson to make his training camp debut, giving the fans even more to be excited about as they head to Latrobe.
