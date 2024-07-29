10 Players Who Impressed Early at Steelers Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Week one of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is in the books and the team is off for a day-long break before returning to Saint Vincent College for week two.
This week, padded practices will begin, and the Steelers are expecting to see their "poll position" starting quarterback on the field after missing the opening week. But what's yet to come, we'll wait for. For now, it's time to look back at those who took an early stance in Latobe and came out of the opening week as the most impressive players on the field.
Kyle Allen, QB
Just like there's no competition for the QB1 spot, there isn't one for the QB2 role, either. But Kyle Allen has been impressive, and for the Steelers, they have to feel pretty good that they have three quarterbacks who appear to be capable when called upon.
You can tell Allen has done this before. He gets the ball out fast, is able to avoid pressure and hasn't thrown a "what was that" pass through the first week. Yes, he's working against the backup defense, but it's also not the easiest task to name the wide receivers on his side, either.
Through the first week of camp, Allen has looked the most consistent. Again, that doesn't mean anything outside of the Steelers having a strong third-string option.
Beanie Bishop, CB
The most surprising name on this list is undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop, who appears to have his own "poll position" lead on the slot cornerback job. With Cam Sutton only playing third team, Bishop has taken almost all of the first team reps and has had moments of shine through the first week.
It's important for this to continue. He likely won't be the first player on the field when the team goes nickel this season, but he's got to be viewed as the backup right now, and someone who can certainly fill a role when needed.
The Steelers might have something in the UDFA out of West Virginia, which is great after he started slow at OTAs and minicamp.
Roman Wilson, WR
Wilson didn't look like much of anything back on the South Side, with immediate worries that he couldn't contribute to the offense as a rookie. But in Latrobe, the third-round rookie has climbed his way to the top of the leaderboard, and has taken some pretty signficiant steps forward at training camp.
His best day was the third practice when he pulled in a few impressive plays over the middle but stole the show with a deep ball down the sideline against two defenders and a touchdown pass in traffic on the goal line.
The Steelers want Wilson to be a part of this group immediately, and to this point, he's shown he's capable of handling the role. If week one is an interpretation of anything, it's that he's just getting started.
Pat Freiermuth, TE
If the Steelers have a WR2 through the first week of training camp, it's Pat Freiermuth. The tight end has been used all over the field and is heavily involved in the passing game. Pittsburgh's offense is just starting to form and there's still plenty of vanilla out there, but you can tell early the tight end is going to be a key piece to the identity.
Freiermuth has a shot to burst onto the scene. He looks smoother and quicker out there in year four. We'll see if anything changes with Russell Wilson back on the field, but it's hard to believe another veteran won't find his open tight end.
Jack Colletto, FB
The Steelers are going old school and bringing back the fullback. It's only been a week, but it'd be surprising if a fullback didn't make the roster this season. Jack Colletto has led Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren for long gains and the offense is loving the old school-style usage of a big man in the backfield.
Pads come on this week and the Steelers will get a better look at Colletto, but expectations are high that it only gets more exciting when it's more physical.
Najee Harris, RB
Najee Harris looks leaner and faster on the field. Maybe it's the fact that he was rested at the end of last season or that he dropped a few pounds (assuming he did) and has a new burst to his run.
Either way, he's been explosive all week. More than once, you've had to write down "Najee Harris up the middle for 10-plus yards" in your notebook. It doesn't count until the pads come on and people can tackle, but it's a great start for Harris.
Donte Jackson, CB
The Steelers have another strong starting cornerback alongside Joey Porter Jr. Donte Jackson had everyone asking whether or not he's definitely the starter this season, and it took one week for everyone to realize there's no question.
Jackson looks as fast as any player on the field and has held his ground against every wide receiver, including George Pickens. He claimed the first interception of training camp on a ball from Justin Fields and has almost come up with others throughout the week.
Off the field, he's said he and Porter are eating most meals together and that he's keeping Pickens on his toes by having a lock next to his in the locker room. Feels like all the makings to a key piece to Pittsburgh's defense.
DeMarvin Leal, DT
It's tough to judge defensive linemen during the first week of training camp, but DeMarvin Leal would've had at least two sacks this week and it's easy to see he's got an extra pep in his step this offseason. Maybe he heard the noise that he's a roster bubble player or saw the writing on the wall that now is his opportunity if Cam Heyward doesn't have an extension.
Either way, he's looked good, and it's exciting to anticipate what he'll continue to do once you can actually judge the big guys up front.
DeShon Elliott, DB
The Steelers look like they're going to utilize a three-safety set through the first eight weeks of the season and let DeShon Elliott play the slot role when needed. That being said, he's been much more impressive as a whole than simply being able to fill two positions.
Elliott looks strong, athletic and capable in all aspects of the game. With a player that size, it's hard to imagine he won't be able to tackle. In coverage, he's kept up with everyone, not allowing many passes to get to wideouts or tight ends, and has defended almost everyone on the offense's first team.
The Steelers have a pretty solid running mate next to Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Elliott looks like the safety they've been looking for to match up with their All-Pro.
Steelers Defensive Stars
The Steelers defense looks great, and topping the list of performances is their superstar foursome of T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen.
Queen immediately made his impact felt with his explosiveness and speed. He's been able to shut down pretty much all receivers and tight ends and his closing speed is next level.
Watt has made easy work of the quarterbacks, batting down multiple passes throughout the week. Heyward might have questions about how long he can keep up the quality play, but it's not going away this season. He looks dominant out there.
And with new running mates in the secondary, "Minkah Ball" is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more