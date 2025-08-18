Steelers Release Fan Favorite Rookie WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making roster moves a week before the 53-man cutoff date on August 26, this time releasing a rookie wide receiver who had a fair amount of hype surrounding him.
As part of a slew of transactions on Monday, the Steelers announced that they cut Roc Taylor while also parting ways with defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper. On the flip side, the team signed long snapper Jake McQuaide, offensive tackle Julian Pearl and defensive back Kam Alexander.
Taylor sustained an injury during the early stages of the offseason program, and while he turned some heads during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., it wasn't enough to crack Pittsburgh's final roster.
Standing at 6'1" and 213 pounds with strong hands, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were to catch on with another team upon hitting waivers.
Taylor logged 33 snaps during the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25 of which came on the offensive side of the ball, and he finished with two receptions for 38 yards on three targets.
In Pittsburgh's bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Taylor garnered 16 reps and caught three passes for 39 yards on five targets, the latter of which led the team.
The Oxford, Ala., native originally committed to Tennessee, though after head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired, he signed with Memphis as a member of its 2021 recruiting class.
Taylor ended his true freshman season with eight catches for 117 yards before finishing the 2022 campaign with 225 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions.
His most productive season for the Tigers came in 2023 while the program cruised to a 10-3 record. Taylor led the team in receptions and yards with totals of 69 and 1,083, respectively, to go alongside four touchdowns in 13 games.
As a senior in 2024, he once again appeared in 13 contests while posting 950 yards and two scores on 66 catches as Memphis finished with an 11-2 record.
After drawing some attention at the Hula Bowl, Taylor attended the NFL Combine. While there, he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash with a 1.53-second 10-yard shuttle, 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump.
Pittsburgh currently has nine receivers remaining on its roster: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Ke'Shawn Williams, Brandon Johnson and Lance McCutcheon.
