Steelers Rival Explains Controversial WR Signing
One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' AFC North rivals in the Cleveland Browns provided their rationale behind signing undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond after the transaction was finalized on Monday morning. He was arrested on a sexual assault charge just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft before the case was "no-billed" by a grand jury in Texas last Thursday, meaning that there wasn't enough evidence present to formally indict him.
"We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation," Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.
"On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test."
Bond announced his intentions to sign with the Browns last week following the ruling from the grand injury. His contract, which will last three years, is worth $3.018 million in guarantees.
Berry also stated that Cleveland was around Bond quite a bit during the pre-draft process and that the team felt it had enough information to feel comfortable bringing him into their building.
"Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization.
"It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career."
Bond played in a combined 27 games for Alabama between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, recording 888 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 65 catches over that stretch before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. There, he finished with 540 yards and five scores on 34 receptions.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot noted that Bond is unlikely to face any discipline from the NFL after his charges were dropped.
Another Browns rookie in running back Quinshon Judkins, whom the team took in the second round out of Ohio State, has yet to sign his rookie contract after he was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges in July.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that prosecutors aren't moving forward with Judkins' case, however, and he will not face any formal charges, meaning that he's expected to join the team in the near future.
Pittsburgh will face the Browns in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium before facing them once again in Week 17 at Huntington Bank Field.
