Steelers Get Tough Injury News on Long Snapper
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped their second preseason game with just the usual bumps and bruises of football, with one notable exception. Veteran long snapper Christian Kuntz was in on the tackle on a routine punt return, but came up in discomfort. He held onto his right side and chest area as he left the field. After the medical team examined him, he left the game and did not return.
Following the Steelers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Mike Tomlin believed they had some good news on Kuntz's injury. But according to team insider and Steelers writer for the Pat McAfee Show, Mark Kaboly, the prognosis is a negative one. His source informed him that the injury is believed to be a broken sternum. If that is the case, the recovery would take several weeks and up to a couple of months to fully heal.
"Steelers LS Christian Kuntz' injury is his sternum," Kaboly shared via his X account. "It is believed to be broken, according to a source. That would keep him out for several weeks to months."
After Kuntz's injury, the Steelers were forced to get creative in his replacement. Thankfully, defensive tackle Logan Lee has taken some practice reps as a long snapper during training camp. Because of this, Tomlin called Lee's number for the rest of the game. All things considered, Lee fared well as the emergency long snapper. Going forward, the team will need to bring in an experienced player at the position unless they were blown away by Lee's performance against the Buccaneers.
One option could be Tucker Addington. The Steelers signed him earlier in the offseason to bring in some competition for training camp, but he was released shortly after camp began. The Sam Houston State product has played in 10 career NFL games with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. He remains a free agent since his release from Pittsburgh, and he might be the best option to bring in on short notice for the Steelers.
Kuntz is a Western, Pennsylvania native. After graduating from Chartiers Valley High School, he played outside linebacker at Duquesne University in downtown Pittsburgh. After completing his collegiate career, he made the transition to long snapper. He signed with the Steelers for the 2021 season and has held onto the starting position ever since. In the last four seasons, he's been one of the most dependable and reliable special teams players for the Steelers. Replacing him long-term will be a difficult task for the organization.
