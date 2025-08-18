Steelers Sign Former Seahawks CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are making an addition to their secondary ahead of their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing undrafted rookie cornerback Kam Alexander after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Alexander originally signed with Seattle on July 21. He logged seven total snaps in the team's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Pro Football Focus, and received a 25.8 defensive grade after being credited as allowing a 41-yard touchdown to Shedrick Jackson.
There isn't a ton of time for Alexander to prove himself to the Steelers before final roster cuts on August 26. It's incredibly unlikely that he'll secure a 53-man roster spot, but perhaps the organization could look to add him to their practice squad should he get released and pass through waivers.
Alexander's collegiate career began at Sam Houston State in 2019, which was an FCS program at the time before later joining Conference USA and officially moving up to the FBS ahead of the 2023 campaign.
He logged a total of four tackles in his first go-around with the Bearkats over six games as the team finished with a 7-5 record. The following season in 2020, Alexander appeared in 10 contests and recorded 10 tackles as the program went a perfect 10-0 while winning the FCS National Championship Game over South Dakota State.
2021 saw Alexander play in all 12 of the program's contests while posting two interceptions to go alongside 18 tackles. 2022 was his final year with the team, and he finished with 14 tackles and an interception in four games.
He transferred to UTSA for the 2023 campaign. There, Alexander was named to the All-AAC first team by the conference's coaches and was the Frisco Bowl MVP while closing the season with 34 tackles and two interceptions.
The Oregon Ducks represented his last stop in college, and he suited up for 12 contests with the program en route to posting four tackles and an interception.
Alexander will now reunite with former Oregon teammate and Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon.
