Steelers Release First 2025 Depth Chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the 2025 season, announcing all 27 starting positions before their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers, as expected, starting things off with Aaron Rodgers being listed as QB1. They announced just two starting wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin, with Scotty Miller and Robert Woods behind them. Roman Wilson was listed as the third-team.
Three starting tight ends will join them as Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington all cracked the starting lineup.
Rookies Will Howard and Kaleb Johnson learned their first place on the depth chart, with both players being named third-stringers. Howard is behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, but has surpassed Skylar Thompson, who took the first reps of training camp with the third team. Johnson sits behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
On defense, Jalen Ramsey is listed as the starting slot cornerback, with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. on the outside. Cory Trice and Brandin Echols are listed as the backups behind them, with Beanie Bishop as the second-team behind Ramsey. Trice is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that may force him to miss significant time.
Fourth-round rookie Jack Sawyer is listed as the backup with DeMarvin Leal behind T.J. Watt, with Nick Herbig behind Alex Highsmith on the other side. On the inside, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen are the starters, with Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison behind them.
Mark Robinson, who surprised everyone with an appearance at fullback last week, is ahead of rookie Carson Bruener.
The Steelers have officially confirmed their punter competition with Corliss Waitman or Cameron Johnston listed as the starter. Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren are listed as the kick returners and Calvin Austin is the starting punt returner with Scotty Miller behind him.
Check out the full depth chart here:
The Steelers travel to Jacksonville to start their preseason against the Jaguars. From there, they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finishing off their three-game exhibition stretch in Carolina against the Panthers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!