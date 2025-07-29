Steelers Showing Interest in Another Ravens DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of their first signings of training camp when they signed Chuck Clark to a deal following a workout on the outset of training camp.
With their defensive back group having the biggest unknowns in terms of possible success and chemistry, the Steelers sought to bolster the room by signing Clark.
As it turns out, Clark was not the only player that the Steelers looked at when it came to their workouts for their defensive corps. With free safety being a concern for the coming season, it makes sense that the Steelers were looking at a plethora of players, one of which being a former divisional rival in Marcus Williams.
Williams is currently a unsigned free agent after three seasons with AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. During the 2024 campaign with the Ravens, Williams was benched twice during the season, on Week 8 and Week 10. He would not play in the last five games of the season despite being healthy, signaling a decline in his production. Williams was released in March of 2025 despite his contract with the Ravens running through the 2027 season.
Williams is currently 28 years old and was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He would spend four years with the Saints before signing with the Ravens.
With the signing of Clark, it is unlikely that Williams will be called on by the Steelers any time soon. The team is still in need of help when it comes to the secondary, but they are likely looking at more starpower than what Williams currently offers at the position. They may call on him, but it would likely have to be due to injury to a current player.
